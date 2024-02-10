Phyllis A. McKenna | What’s on Voters’ Minds

The No. 1 item on voters’ minds is illegal immigration, followed by the economy when voters go to the grocery store or the gas pump. There are estimates of 8 to 10 million illegals crossing our southern border and as many as 300 on the terror watch list. This does not include the number of “gotaways.” This is a threat to our safety and sovereignty. None of these have been properly vetted or tested for disease. This invasion at our southern border, northern border, too, is unprecedented and intentional.

The Democrat party is no longer confident their voter block among Blacks and Hispanics can be counted on to ensure their victories in our elections. Thus they need to import these future voters, grant them amnesty and voting rights. With this new voting block, they can ensure one-party rule.

In reality, Democrats and their progressive, woke policies are just not popular. For example, defunding the police and “reimagining” law enforcement has led to increased crime, especially in low-income areas. The soft-on-crime, no-bail policies release criminals back into the community to commit their crimes again. None of the criminals are prosecuted for theft unless their thefts are over $900, thanks to Proposition 47 and (District Attorney) George Gascón.

Other policies that are not popular are critical race theory, the 1619 Project, and transgenderism indoctrination in the public schools thanks to the teachers’ unions. In the meantime, math, reading and English scores are going down. I believe California used to be No. 1 in education, but I think the last I saw was we are now No. 38 in spite of the amount of taxpayer money spent on education.

Homelessness on our streets in our large cities, mainly run by Democrats, is a disgrace. I lived in San Francisco from 1968 to 1974 and it was so clean you could practically eat off the street. A beautiful city that I loved, but now laden with crime, drugs and homeless encampments.

Just this last week a mob of illegal migrants attacked and beat two police officers in New York City. Four of them were arrested and immediately released without bail by Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney. They should have been detained and immediately deported.

Another thing people do not like is all of these mandates — no gas stoves, for example, and you must buy an electric car by 2035. I have never liked being told what to do but I did survive four years in the U.S. Army.

Californians will continue to vote for these Democrats just because they have a D behind their names. And this nightmare might never end, unfortunately , but we need to be safe. According to Abraham Maslowe, as one of your previous writers noted, safety is a basic need.

Phyllis A. McKenna

Stevenson Ranch