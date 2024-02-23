Ron Perry | America’s Day Off 

So it looks like it is official: The United States has just attained Third World status.

All on the same day: In Pakistan the polls were closed because the “authorities” suspended mobile calls and data during a controversial election. A challenger to Vladimir Putin was “barred’ from Russia’s election. And the U.S. Supreme Court is ruling whether Donald Trump can be on the ballot in the presidential election!

Now I may be wrong, but I haven’t seen anything in the news that indicates that President Trump has been convicted of “insurrection or rebellion.” Did I miss it? Or are we just to “assume” he will be convicted and therefore should not be allowed on the ballot?

Additionally, the last time I looked, I thought the election of the president of the United States was a federal election, not a state election. Therefore, how can a state make the decision to remove a federal candidate from the ballot? Article 1, Section 4 of the Constitution states that, “states have the primary authority over election administration over the ‘times, places and manner of holding elections.’” It does not mention who has the authority to determine who can or cannot appear on the ballot!

I guess I need someone to explain to me, why so many people are intent on making the United States of America into a Third World country, with a one-party system, because it certainly feels like that is what is what is happening!

Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?

Ron Perry

Canyon Country