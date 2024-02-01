Ron Perry | Vote No on Proposition 1

Please read your voter’s information guide, and then vote “no” on Proposition 1.

Make time to Google “2004 Prop. 63” mentioned on the first page of the text of Prop. 1 in your guide. Here is what you will find: “The Mental Health Services Act, which voters passed as a ballot measure in 2004, levies a 1% tax on personal income over $1 million. It passed at a time when the state’s mental health system was severely underfunded. Since then, the tax has generated an estimated $26 billion for county mental health programs.”

We need to ask ourselves, “Where has this $26 billion ($2-3 billion annually) been used and why should we encumber our children with an additional $310 million a year for 30 years to repay this new bond?”

You can read it for yourself in the 92 pages of text that is this bill. That is if you know “mumbo jumbo” lawyer talk!

Then please vote “no” on Prop. 1.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country