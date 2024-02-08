‘The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images’ on display at The Main

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the art exhibition, “The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images,” by artist Edwin Vasquez, will be on display at The Main in Old Town Newhall now through April 1.

The exhibit delves deep into the existential narrative of Joshua Tree (Yucca brevifolia), a symbol of endurance in the arid landscape of the southwestern United States.

Vasquez, through his artificial intelligence-generated images, brings a new perspective on the plight of Joshua tree in the Antelope Valley.

“His work is a poignant commentary on the ecological challenges faced by this iconic tree, including climate change, habitat loss, wildfires, human activities and offers a glimpse into worlds where the fate of the Joshua tree isn’t left to chance,” reads a news release from the city about the exhibit. “The series includes dynamic videography, enhancing the narrative with visual sequences that evoke empathy and awareness about the urgent need for conservation.”

A reception is scheduled 7-10 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at The Main, 24266 Main St.

