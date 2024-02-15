They all scream for Handel’s  

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream held a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting for the new Stevenson Ranch location on Feb. 8, treating the first 50 guests to free ice cream for a year.

The Stevenson Ranch Handel’s store is the largest walk-up parlor for the brand, covering 2,800 square feet. It will offer local and seasonal flavors, as well as pickup, delivery and catering services. The Stevenson Ranch location, at 25880 The Old Road, will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.handelsicecream.com/store/Stevenson-Ranch.