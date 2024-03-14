Diane Zimmerman | It’s Not a Secession

Concerned about what is going on in Santa Clarita Valley due to Gavin Newsom’s and Joe Biden’s (Barack Obama’s) full-on, blatant desire to make California the first state to go all-out communist? If you’re not, and you are happy with what is and has been going on, you may want to consider moving to another country that already embraces communism 100%.

If you are very concerned and do not want California to stray even further from the United States Constitution than it already has, seriously, look in to New California State at Newcaliforniastate.com.

I was told by a Santa Clarita Valley elected official that it’s a great idea but impossible to accomplish.

I beg to differ. Thank God our forefathers did not think, “It’s a great idea but it can’t be done.”

New California State IS well on the way toward “getting it done.”

The proclamation on the steps of the Sacramento State Capitol on Monday, Jan. 15, is the first of a multitude of steps they have taken over the past six years that will have us before Congress in the very near future.

They have so far:

• Read over 190 grievances over 190 weeks.

• Issued 20 declarations of default and truth.

• Conducted over 70 legislative field hearings in the counties of New California State.

• Had 12 constitutional conventions conducted over 520 “live streaming” public conference calls and has established the “Reorganized Government of the California State.”

New California State has already achieved “state” status and seeks to join the United States of America.

The great state of New California will be requesting the Senate and the House of Representatives of the United States Congress be assembled and approve the great state of New California to be declared to be one of the United States of America and admitted into the union on an equal footing with the original states in all respects.

This is not a secession. New California will work side by side with its sister state to get both states back to the strict adherence of the original Constitution of the United States values.

There have been other efforts to establish a second state in California. However, those groups began to stray from the original United States Constitution in one way or another, for monetary gain.

New California is a new state exercising its constitutional right to form from the state of California as codified under Article IV Sections 3 and 4 of the United States Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights.

Each candidate running for office in this next election should have no problem joining this movement, unless they are not sincere in all their promises being made on the campaign trail. If they think the vote will be fair with any machines attached to the internet involved, illegal immigrants being allowed to vote and so much more, I feel sorry for them.

Seriously, look in to New California State.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita