Dr. Gene Dorio | A Few Ideas for the Doughnut

Thank you for your recent article discussing the City Council study session on the Sunridge proposal.

Several suggestions might be considered:

1) Build a new hospital that specifically treats pediatric in-patients — which the present hospital does not have — as well as adolescent mental health care so our children do not have to leave the valley.

2) Relocate the current City Hall from Valencia Boulevard to the “doughnut hole,” close to the new sheriff’s station, a strategic move that would centralize government agencies while enhancing accessibility and efficiency for all of the Santa Clarita Valley.

3) If housing is to be considered, focus on “senior-friendly homes.” These homes would be single-story, wheelchair ramp adaptable, with widened doors and hallways, wheelchair-accessible showers, night-lit hallway and bedroom floors, and grab bars throughout, ensuring our seniors’ safe and comfortable living environment.

The city and valley are growing, and these suggestions might improve the quality of life for many citizens and families.

Dr. Gene Dorio

Saugus