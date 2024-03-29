Hart and Saugus swim split wins 

Logan Divine of Saugus High School swims the 100 yard butterfly against Hart High School on Thursday at the Aquatics Center. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Hart and Saugus swim both took home wins in Thursday’s Foothill League dual meet. 

The Hart girls posted many impressive times en route to their 128.5-54.5 victory while the Saugus boys won a nail-biter, 94-85. 

On the girls’ side, the Indians’ big four delivered at least two wins each.  

Caitlin Brown finished with impressive wins in the 50-yard freestyle race (23.74 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (52.41 seconds). 

Lily Dormans topped the podium in the other freestyles, with a one-minute, 54.29-second finish in the 200-yard freestyle and a first-place mark of 5:12.11 in the 500-yard freestyle race. 

Junior Aly Yokoyama brought in wins in the 100-yard backstroke with a finish of 1:00.14. 

Lastly, Anna Brill won both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke races but also won the girls’ 200-yard medley relay alongside the big four. 

The Hart relay team shined and won the event in 1 minute, 50.29 seconds. 

On the boys’ side, Saugus got a pair of wins from Logan Divine. The sophomore won the 200-yard individual medley (2:03.59) and the 100-yard butterfly (53.27). 

Centurions senior Hunter Haberger won the boys’ 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes and 10.37 seconds. 

For Hart, freshman Nolan Yokoyama added a pair of wins in the boys 50-yard freestyle (23.81 seconds) and in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.18). 

Indian teammate Spencer Munroe finished just behind Nolan in the 50 freestyle but won the 100-yard freestyle in 55.52 seconds. 

Sean Hamblin of Saugus High School swims the 200 freestyle against Hart High School on Thursday at the Aquatics Center. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Daniel Jensen of Saugus High School swims the 50-yard butterfly against Hart High School on Thursday at the Aquatics Center. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Justin is passionate about sports and community journalism. He covers all great sports stories across the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story/recap to share? Contact Justin at [email protected] Twitter: @JustinWillTweet

