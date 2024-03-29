Hart and Saugus swim split wins 

Hart and Saugus swim both took home wins in Thursday’s Foothill League dual meet.

The Hart girls posted many impressive times en route to their 128.5-54.5 victory while the Saugus boys won a nail-biter, 94-85.

On the girls’ side, the Indians’ big four delivered at least two wins each.

Caitlin Brown finished with impressive wins in the 50-yard freestyle race (23.74 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (52.41 seconds).

Lily Dormans topped the podium in the other freestyles, with a one-minute, 54.29-second finish in the 200-yard freestyle and a first-place mark of 5:12.11 in the 500-yard freestyle race.

Junior Aly Yokoyama brought in wins in the 100-yard backstroke with a finish of 1:00.14.

Lastly, Anna Brill won both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke races but also won the girls’ 200-yard medley relay alongside the big four.

The Hart relay team shined and won the event in 1 minute, 50.29 seconds.

On the boys’ side, Saugus got a pair of wins from Logan Divine. The sophomore won the 200-yard individual medley (2:03.59) and the 100-yard butterfly (53.27).

Centurions senior Hunter Haberger won the boys’ 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes and 10.37 seconds.

For Hart, freshman Nolan Yokoyama added a pair of wins in the boys 50-yard freestyle (23.81 seconds) and in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.18).

Indian teammate Spencer Munroe finished just behind Nolan in the 50 freestyle but won the 100-yard freestyle in 55.52 seconds.

Sean Hamblin of Saugus High School swims the 200 freestyle against Hart High School on Thursday at the Aquatics Center. Katherine Quezada/The Signal