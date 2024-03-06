SC Flyers youth hockey teams to compete in SCAHA semis at The Cube 

Four Santa Clarita Flyers youth hockey teams are set to compete this weekend in the semifinals of the Southern California Amateur Hockey Association playoffs being held at The Cube.

Three separate Flyers 10U teams advanced to the final four of their respective tournaments, while the 14U squad also reached the knockout stage.

Prescott Littlefield, club president for the SC Flyers, said it’s exciting for these teams to be able to compete for a spot in the finals, and on home ice.

“The kids are looking forward to trying to win in the semifinals here in their own backyard,” Littlefield said.

Four Santa Clarita Flyers youth hockey teams advanced to the semifinals of the SCAHA playoffs, being held this weekend at The Cube. Courtesy photo. Four Santa Clarita Flyers youth hockey teams advanced to the semifinals of the SCAHA playoffs, being held this weekend at The Cube. Courtesy photo. Four Santa Clarita Flyers youth hockey teams advanced to the semifinals of the SCAHA playoffs, being held this weekend at The Cube. Courtesy photo.

Two Flyers 10U teams made it in the “B” brackets, with one of them playing at 7 a.m. on Saturday against the Lady Ducks. That Flyers squad won two games and had one overtime loss, finishing in second place in the round-robin portion of the playoffs held this past weekend.

The other 10U team is in the other “B” bracket and is scheduled to face OC Hockey on Saturday, also at 7 a.m. Those Flyers won two games and are the top seed in that bracket.

The 10U team in the “BB” bracket won two games and is seeded second. Those Flyers are set to take on OC Hockey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The 14U Flyers won two games in the “B” bracket to place second after the round-robin portion and the team is scheduled to face OC Hockey at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Cube is located at 27745 Smyth Drive. All games will be free to attend.

The full schedule of games being played at The Cube this weekend can be found below.