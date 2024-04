Setting aside Hilmar Rosenast’s predictable comments (letters, March 19) regarding immorality, sin and covenants, which I fully expected and “forgive” given the stuff he believes in, I have an issue only with his last statement: “Have more children,” indeed! Same-sex unions can actually help eliminate our housing shortage, and perhaps even homelessness in general, which exists only because there are TOO many people.

Think, Mr. Rosenast, think!

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita