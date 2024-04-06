Daniel Bradley | What California Is, Not Was

I am writing in response to the letter from Lois Eisenberg (April 4) praising the glories of California.

Her letter may have been appropriate when Ronald Reagan was governor, but under the current administration it is horribly out of date. Yes, we have the glories of nature, sun, sea and mountains with the coastal areas enjoying mostly moderate weather. However, I can’t afford the gasoline to leave the Santa Clarita valley except for visits to Veterans Administration health facilities. Yes our higher education system is excellent, except when they are being woke. However, the state’s primary and secondary schools are doing a very inadequate job of preparing our students.

We have some of the highest taxes in the country but the executive and legislative branches spend so much, there is a monumental budget deficit. Then there is the train to nowhere that is continually having money thrown at it.

So, wake up, Lois and see what California has become, not what it once was.

Daniel Bradley

Newhall