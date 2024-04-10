Harry Fischer | Remember Their Sacrifice

As I read today’s Signal, Saturday, April 6, I see no mention of the heroic act that took the lives of four brave California Highway Patrol officers at a horrible shootout (next to) J’s Coffee Shop at Castaic Junction on April 6, 1970.

The incident is known as “The Newhall Incident” and forever changed how traffic stops and related law enforcement actions are taken to this day. I am embarrassed that The Signal did not mention this day at all, as the paper supports our law enforcement community. To say I’m saddened as a supporter of law enforcement and subscriber that you did not mention it is an understatement!

Officers, thank you ALL for protecting our community and the sacrifice(s) you make each and every day.

Harry Fischer

Saugus