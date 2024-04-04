Lois Eisenberg | California, Here I’m Staying …

This letter to the editor is addressed to the disgruntled people wanting to leave California for various reasons seeking greener pastures, which truly don’t exist.

California has maintained its reputation as a new frontier, particularly among young people who have fueled the state with energy, and six in 10 people nationwide feel that California is a “trendsetter.”

California has very high marks on health care, higher education, its natural environment, race relations, and its standard of living.

Where can you go on any given day where you can go to the mountains, visit the desert, then go swimming in the glorious Pacific Ocean?

The south part of California — San Diego, Long Beach, Los Angeles and Santa Maria — has pleasant temperatures year-round, having temperatures in the mid-60s.

Now let’s take a Pacific Coast Highway ride up the coast, which has about 1,040 miles of coastline.

There is just something about the California Coast that is special, moving and memorable.

From San Diego to Crescent City, you will encounter many places, starting with the famous San Diego Zoo, many beaches, and lovely coastal towns such as La Jolla, Dana Point, Oceanside, Seal Beach, Newport Beach, then you get into the Los Angeles area of Malibu Beach, and all points north to Ventura, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Encinitas, and then Carpinteria, Pismo Beach, Cayucos, Morro Bay, Cambria, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Capitola, Half Moon Bay and Mendocino, then there’s Hearst Castle and Big Sur.

And then there’s San Francisco, where “I lost my heart,” with its special entities such as the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, Fisherman’s Wharf, Lombard Street, cable cars, The Giants, the Golden State Warriors, Ghirardelli Square, the birthplace of the Levis, and the best Chinatown in the country.

Now for Los Angeles, which is the second most populous city in the United States. Nearby is the famous Disneyland, Hollywood and many more interesting attractions.

Now that I have given you a geography lesson on how beautiful California is, and telling you how fantastic California is and that there is no other state In the United States that compares to California, I will say to you, “Love it or leave it.”

You won’t find a more diversified, glamorous, beautiful state in the United States than California.

And to all the loyal and non-disgruntled Californians who are staying, enjoy what California has to offer. You won’t find another state like it.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia