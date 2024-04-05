Ron Perry | Cancel Culture Wins Again

Once again those minority activists who are destroying our country have won another battle. Why do we continue to let this happen? Where are all those people who once believed in America? I’m talking about the Hart Indians being CANCELED!

And all because a few misguided students were told, by someone who we will never know, that we were ill treating the Indians. Ninety percent of the Indians represented by the Tataviam tribe were in favor of being honered as the Hart Indians. In Dr. Phil’s book “We’ve got Issues,” he describes this as presentism: “In 2021 the New York City Council made a unanimous decision. … about removing a statue of Thomas Jefferson that had stood in the city council chambers for over 100 years. As one council member said, Jefferson had to go because he ‘embodied some of the most shameful parts of our country’s long and nuanced history.’ Indeed he did. He owned slaves, as was a common practice at the time. Common but absolutely terrible. At the time, however, it was not unlawful. Should it have been? Absolutely. Was it a stain on our history? Without question. But he also did a lot of great things. And the statue was there to honor the fact that he wrote the Declaration of Independence, perhaps the greatest statement of human freedom in the history of the world. In fact the most pro-slavery people in America at the time hated him for that, because they knew he had planted the seeds of future freedom. Jefferson may have been the most forward-thinking leader in the history of the world, but he wasn’t forward-thinking enough for the New York City Council 250 years later … Presentism says that we cannot honor Jefferson because the rules have changed between his time and ours.”

The students were given three mascot choices to choose from. But before that, were the students even asked if they wanted to change the mascot?

At the April school board meeting there will be a presentation on how the decision was made. In other words, it is decided, so if you want to participate in more discussions, “forget it and sit down and be a good little girl/boy.” Minority rule! Goodbye America.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country