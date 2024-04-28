Top Mother’s Day gifts for 2024

If you search around the Internet for what are the top gifts for mom, you’ll find a wide range of suggestions. There are the usual flowers, spa gift certificates, fancy dinners. But, there were also some unique gift ideas. Here are a few.

My Mom, My Best Friend Personalized Book

This was one of Oprah’s recommendations. “It can often be tough to express just how much Mom means to you, but with this book, it’s a whole lot easier. Through beautiful illustrations and custom text, you can show just some of the many ways she’s helped you become the person you are today.” From Uncommon Goods, the book costs $35. bit.ly/3JAJBy8.

Compendium Store Mom, I Wrote a Book about You

Southern Living had a slightly different book for mom. This book has light-hearted but sincere writing prompts and is all about her. It costs $11 on Amazon or at Walmart.

Parachute Home Cloud Cotton Robe

This is also on Oprah’s list and is perfect for old and new moms. The four-ply, 100% Turkish cotton gauze material is “dreamy” and “an amazing postpartum gift.” From Parachute, the robe is $109. bit.ly/44gHqJM

Stanley The Mothers Day Quencher

According to Good Housekeeping, the Stanley cup is their Number 1 gift suggestion. Stanley thermoses have been around for some time. In 1913, William Stanley was looking for a way to keep his coffee hot. The rest is history. Then in 2019, due in part to a social media push by The Buy Guide, the viral tides turned. Their 40-ounce Quencher was a hit. In 2020, the Quencher was rebranded with new colors. This mother’s day version is $45 and can be found here bit.ly/49Xuk5b.

Customized Mama Sweatshirt

Another Good Housekeeping suggestion is the latest craze of Mama sweatshirts. (I have to admit, I bought one for my daughter.) This sweatshirt comes in a plethora of colors and embroidered designs. You can have the kids’ names embroidered on the sleeve (or in my case I had a heart with the word “baby.” She isn’t due until August). These can be found on Etsy or Amazon.

Halluci Cross Band Plush Slippers

Real Simple topped its list of the best gifts for women with these plush slippers saying, “These fluffy, open-toed slippers are cozy yet chic, and they come in seven different colors. We love that the insoles are fleece-lined and made of thick memory foam, so it’ll feel like she’s walking on clouds.” These are $24 and can be found on Amazon.

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand

According to Real Simple, this “buzzy, multifunctional skincare tool has the benefits of an LED face mask in one compact package. It uses a combination of low-voltage energy, gentle vibrations, red light therapy and warmth to improve the appearance of the skin and reduce signs of aging.” Solawave claims the wand can “reduce the appearance of fine lines, dark circles, blemishes and puffiness.” It costs $94 and can be found on Amazon.

Williams Sonoma Infused Olive Oil Gift Set

For the mom who loves to cook. Southern Living recommends Williams Sonoma exclusive infused oil set. “Our award-winning blends of fruity California arbequina extra-virgin olive oil and savory seasonings are handcrafted by a small, family-owned company in Northern California’s agricultural heartland,” per Williams Sonoma. Included are Basil, Garlic, Blood Orange and White Truffle infused oils. The set is $44.95 and is found at bit.ly/3JzZLYK.

Cheese Grotto

CNET had quite a few ideas for Mother’s Day gifts. One was this cheese grotto for the “camembert Connoisseur.” The grotto keeps cheese blocks fresher for longer while allowing them to age. It imitates the conditions of a real cheese cave — the proper moisture and temperature. The grotto costs $125 from Food52. You can top off the gift with a monthly cheese subscription. f52.co/3UgWDWI