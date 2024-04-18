Valencia High to host 104th DTASC Shakespeare Festival

News release

Valencia High School Theatre is scheduled Saturday to host the 104th Drama Teachers’ Association of Southern California Shakespeare Festival.

Since 1920, schools from all over Southern California have come together to celebrate the theater arts. More than 1,100 students from 40 different participating middle and high schools from all over Southern California will come together to compete in the all-day festival. DTASC membership ranges from schools in San Diego to Bakersfield.

Students compete against one another in 12 varsity, junior varsity and middle school categories: Set Design, Lighting Design,b Marketing & Publicity, Character Costumes, Court Costumes, Audition Monologues, Real Housewives of Shakespeare, Open Comedy, Shakespeare’s Villains (Student Written), “As You Like It,” “Hamlet” and Shakespeare in Rep (perform pieces of two different plays).

Some of DTASC’s most notable alumni include Sally Field, Nicholas Cage, Val Kilmer, America Ferrera, Mare Winningham, Shailene Woodley, Stephanie Hsu and Jessica Williams.

The award-winning Valencia High School Theatre Arts is led by Stephen Whelan. The program was recently awarded fourth-place sweepstakes at the 2023 Fall DTASC Festival and is currently ranked No. 4 among all theater programs in Southern California.

The festival is scheduled 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Valencia High School, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia.