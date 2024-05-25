Arthur Saginian | A Travel Brochure from the 1950s

This is not so much a “reaction” to Lois Eisenberg’s letter (April 4) praising the “Golden State” of California, which I stated I have ceased to do, as it is an “addendum.”

I’m pretty sure Ms. Eisenberg has been around long enough to have seen California evolve over the decades. The land she speaks of is still here, as are the cities and the natural features. What isn’t the same as it was so many, many decades ago are the population, the prices and the politics, all of which have devolved into a major mess that even the slickest governor in these 50 states can’t fix, despite how much he brags.

Ms. Eisenberg’s letter reads like a travel brochure from the 1950s, and it immediately reminded me of The Eagles’ 1976 song, “The Last Resort,” the last stanza:

They call it paradise / I don’t know why

You call someplace paradise / Kiss it goodbye

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita