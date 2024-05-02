Arthur Saginian | Religion and Politics

Notwithstanding its superstitions, corruptions, and abuses, the Catholic Church is the first and only Christian church that was founded pursuant to the direction of one Jesus of Nazareth, humanity’s Lord, Christ and Savior, with St. Peter as its “rock,” St. Paul as its marketing manager, and the Church of Rome as its main hub.

All other churches claiming to be “Christian” are actually heresies.

Instead of reforming the Catholic Church from within, which is what should have been done in the first place, the only thing all of these “reformers” did was to establish a bunch of other churches, none of which is really Christian.

You should see some of their more extreme beliefs: Mormons claim that soon after his crucifixion Jesus came back and preached in the Americas, Christian Scientists literally refuse medical intervention to save their lives, and only 144,000 of us are going to heaven, according to Jehovah’s Witnesses. Honestly, I think the guy who wrote the Book of Revelation was tripping on acid.

Being an ex-Catholic myself, and having family, friends and acquaintances littering the other “Christian” churches, I can see firsthand how much they have strayed from the “Mother Church.”

In conclusion, lest we forget, the Catechism of the Catholic Church states infallibly, “Outside the (Catholic) Church there is no salvation” (CCC 846), which also means that I’m going to hell when I die.

It could be worse. I could be forced to stay here for eternity.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita