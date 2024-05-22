Denise Lite | What Are They Teaching Over There?

In case you were not aware, the College of the Canyons philosophy department thinks it’s a wonderful and educationally productive idea to screen a film called “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” on May 22 at 2 p.m. on the college campus.

I am in literal shock that something like this is viewed by the decision makers we entrust our young adults to as furthering a student’s intellectual prowess.

This is especially true in light of current events unfolding at and because of our open borders, protests on college campuses that have sometimes turned violent and the general state of the country right now.

I am sorely disappointed in this decision and COC’s judgment. COC needs to re-evaluate this decision and the decision makers involved.

Denise Lite

Santa Clarita