Jonathan Kraut | The Pretender in Chief Is Still in Office?

What traits do you look for in a public servant or elected leader?

Are family values, being aligned with your faith, caring about others, supporting law and order, telling it straight, embracing ethical conduct, or demonstrating a selfless interest in public service some of the qualities that you expect?

When you vote, does character count?

If we use this little checklist to rate a former president who again is running for office, how might we evaluate his conduct? I am referring to the Orange Jesus, No. 45, aka Donald Trump.

Many will vote for Trump regardless of his conduct, but before you hesitate at my kvetching about the Donald, I have an important point to make.

Let’s start with family values.

Trump has been married three times and has had children from all three women and has 10 grandchildren. According to his son Eric and the press, Trump rarely attends family events or milestones like his children’s graduations or birthday parties. There is little to no evidence Trump spends time with his grandchildren.

Trump appears not to be a family man and suspicion continues to swirl about his numerous alleged affairs.

Is Trump a man of faith? He rarely if ever attends church, can’t quote the Bible, and has not identified with any religious mentors or denomination. So, if you think Trump might align with your beliefs, it is hard to determine what his beliefs are as it appears he has none.

Supporting law and order and embracing ethical conduct are more “no goes.”

Trump’s company has been found guilty of 17 felonies including systemic tax fraud and falsifying records over years and years. Trump as an individual is facing 88 felony counts in four separate cases. Trump has made numerous promises to terminate the Constitution if elected as president again and end law and order as we know it.

Currently in criminal trial, as of now, and counting, Trump has been found guilty of 10 counts of contempt court. Someone who refuses to follow court orders 10 times in the same case is not supporting law and order.

Telling it straight? The Washington Post reports that during Trump’s stint as commander-in-chief, he made “false or misleading claims” a total of 30,573 times over four years. The number and frequency of lies and misinformation from Trump’s mouth to our ears continues to be relentless since he left office.

Being truthful — for Trump, another “big no.”

The Emoluments Clause in the U.S. Constitution bars an officer in our government from gaining any foreign or domestic compensation, income, or even accepting gifts, in addition to their government pay or income.

Trump’s own Government Accountability Office estimates government expense to support his golf exploits cost taxpayers about $144 million. His conduct in office demonstrated a lack of selfless interest and the intention to personally benefit while on the taxpayers’ dime.

Caring for others is another Trump character flaw. Trump is notorious for failing to pay workers, contractors and vendors for services rendered as far back as the 1980s. The USA Today Network determined Trump has been involved in more than 3,500 lawsuits for failing to pay for services, possibly more than any other person in American history.

Trump refuses to concede his loss to Joe Biden. On a recent Fox interview, Trump stated “I actually won. If you look at the fraud going on and all the things that happened, I really won.”

Trump pretends to be a family man, a person of faith, honest, ethical, supporting law and order, caring for others, and selfless. None of these qualities appear to pertain to him.

Trump fails to meet many of the traits we hold dear. When millions vote for the pretender-in-chief in November it sends a message supporting lawlessness and endorses deception.

Trump’s example erodes our society, degrades the rule of law, and tears at the fabric of America.

What if most Americans start lying about everything, fail to pay their bills, pretend to care about others, defy court orders, and act purely with self-interest and without accountability?

What if your mortgage company or landlord asks you for your monthly payment and you reply, “I paid it, if you look at the fraud going on and all the things that happened, it really was paid.”

Would this still be the greatest nation on Earth?

