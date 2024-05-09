Lois Eisenberg | War Aid a Good Day for World Peace

The $95 billion war aid measure that President Joe Biden just signed is a good day for world peace, after a long battle with the Republican Congress in approving the war aid measure.

After a long, painful six months of delay by the Republican Congress and its MAGA supporters, the day finally came to support Ukraine in its endeavour to protect itself and win the war in Ukraine.

The delay in the war aid from the United States is going to take Ukraine a gruelling amount of time to dig out of this hole of delay, delay, delay.

If the United States doesn’t have success in supporting Ukraine and Russia succeeds, there will be security damage to the other European countries as well as the United States, not discounting the civilian risk, and risk to the U.S. soldiers serving in Europe.

The stakes for Europe will be devastating if Ukraine falls to Russia.

After months of losses in the delayed war aid for Ukraine from the United States, it remains to be seen if Ukraine can catch up with the damage sustained during that time.

Ukraine might go through the latest war aid monies that will be used to replenish their losses in the past six months.

Kudos to the Biden Administration for having private conversations with House Speaker Mike Johnson to expedite the war aid for Ukraine, and also for President Biden’s explicit orders not to attack Speaker Johnson over the stall in the war aid for Ukraine.

President Biden also praised Sen. Mitch McConnell for stepping up and doing the right thing.

Now that, folks, is how diplomacy is supposed to work. Diplomacy: Skill and grace in dealing with others.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia