Reena Newhall | Kudos to The Signal

Here are a few past headlines that The Signal senior staff writer, Perry Smith, masterfully elaborated on recently:

“County discusses tax relief, state of emergency for Chiquita Canyon.”

“SCV Water and Whittaker argue over cleanup.”

“Residents sound off on Wiley Canyon plans.”

“Hart school board to hear presentation on mascot change.”

“Residents appeal plan for apartments on Bouquet Canyon.”

I think that Mr. Smith and The Signal should be commended for covering breaking news and ongoing happenings in our awesome city. If The Signal wasn’t here, how would we know what was going on in the Santa Clarita Valley? We wouldn’t! Keep up the great work to keep residents informed.

Reena Newhall

Santa Clarita