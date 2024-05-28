Blog

Richard Bussell | Celebrating Hanoi Jane?

Letters to the Editor
We are told that Jane Fonda’s Vietnam protests “can still cause objections among some older veterans” like myself (101st Airborne, 1968-69). She helped the Vietnam prison camp commander undermine the morale of U.S. prisoners of war — that is why she was invited there and why she went.

We came home to being spit on at the airport; a hero’s welcome for her. 

In a just world, Fonda would be tried for treason. Instead, since she is a liberal, she is celebrated with her own special day by misguided politicians. Fine work.

Richard Bussell

Saugus

