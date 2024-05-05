The most popular menswear items for summer

By Luca Hogan

New research reveals this summer’s most sought-after menswear items in America.

The study, conducted by clothing experts boohooMAN, analyzed Google search data to determine the most in-demand menswear items across the country.

Men’s Shorts

Men’s shorts have been named this summer’s most sought-after menswear item, with 17,7442 average monthly searches across the country.

California, New York and Florida are searching for men’s shorts the most — with 21,958 searches in California; 15,508 in New York; and 12,233 in Florida per month.

Nobody wears men’s shorts better than Pedro Pascal. The beloved actor graced the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in a pair of black Valentino shorts styled with a blazing red trench coat and attention-grabbing black combat boots. In fact, as a result, searches for ‘men’s black shorts’ increased by 61% during the week of the Met Gala 2023, meaning that men’s black shorts could be the optimal style choice for this season.

According to boohooMAN fashion wear, shorts are the most sought-after item. Photo courtesy of boohooman.com.

Men’s bracelets

Men’s bracelets are the second most searched for menswear item. The accessory has 15,0893 average monthly searches across America.

Illinois, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are among the states searching for men’s bracelets the most. Illinois is searching for this item 6,567 times a month; New Jersey 5,708 times a month; and Pennsylvania 5,608 times a month.

Timothée Chalamet is one of the most fashionable men in Hollywood. So, it’s not surprising to have seen the world-famous actor wearing two beaded bracelets at Paris Fashion Week 2023, with searches for ‘men’s bracelets’ increasing by 122% in the same week. Chalamet styled two beaded bracelets alongside a leather-accented black bomber jacket and relaxed navy-blue joggers. This summer, people can wear men’s bracelets with similarly casual outfits, as well as accessorizing tailored suits for formal occasions.

Actor Timothée Chalamet caught the eye of many with his beaded bracelets he wore at Paris Fashion Week. Photo courtesy of Adobe.

Men’s Sunglasses

Men’s sunglasses take a bronze medal as the third most in-demand menswear item, with 14,4597 average monthly searches nationally.

Georgia, Michigan and Arizona show some of the highest interest men’s sunglasses — with 5,208 monthly searches in Georgia; 4,058 monthly searches in Michigan; and 3,050 monthly searches in Arizona.

Sunglasses are a summertime staple. Trending styles grace menswear outlets every year, so the trick is to find your favorites and stand out from the crowd. And in true rock ‘n’ roll style, Lenny Kravitz made a statement at the 2023 Oscars with his chunky, eye-catching black Saint Laurent shades.

Men’s Earrings

Men’s earrings are this summer’s fourth most sought-after menswear item. On average, this accessory is searched for 13,9767 times per month.

Among the states looking up men’s earrings the most; Ohio has 4,208 monthly searches; North Carolina has 4,067 monthly searches; and Virginia has 3,458 monthly searches.

Famous for their bold, fierce fashion statements, Lil Nas X captured the whole world’s attention at the Pre-Grammy Gala 2023. The academy award winning artist owned the red carpet by accessorizing a pink illusion suit with a pair diamond encrusted, heart shaped earrings.

Men’s Sandals

Lastly, men’s sandals are the fifth most searched for menswear item. The summertime shoe has 10,2978 average monthly searches across America.

Massachusetts, Washington and Tennessee are among the states searching for men’s sandal the most — with 2,773 monthly searches in Massachusetts; 2,050 monthly searches in Washington; and 1,992 monthly searches in Tennessee.

Sandals are perfect for the warmer weather. Comfortable and versatile, these shoes suit both smart and casual outfits, as well as everything in-between.

Tyler, The Creator wore pair of sports sandals while performing at Coachella 2023, styled with white socks, green cargo shorts, and a pink graphic shirt — and online searches for ‘socks and sandals’ increased by 270% one week later.

The States Most Interested in Men’s Fashion

The new research also uncovered the states most interested in men’s fashion by analyzing the search data in each state, comparing it against the population, and revealing the rate of searches per 100,000 residents.

New York is searching for men’s fashion the most, with 559 average monthly searches for menswear items per 100,000 residents.

In second place is New Jersey. On average, this northeastern state is searching for men’s fashion items 493 times a month per 100,000 residents.

This is followed by Massachusetts (460 average monthly searches), California (444 average monthly searches), and Illinois (437 average monthly searches).

A spokesperson at boohooMAN has commented: “The new study has highlighted the most popular menswear items of this summer by analyzing online search data. In turn, consumers will know what to expect this season. Men’s shorts are the most sought-after menswear item, with the majority of states searching for this item the most, followed by bracelets, sunglasses, earrings, and sandals.

“These trending styles can be influenced by upcoming events, such as red carpets and music festivals with flared silhouettes and bright colors taking center stage this season.”