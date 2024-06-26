Arthur Saginian | Getting What They Asked For

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts by a jury of his “peers.”

“Peers …” I find that a rather amusing characterization, but whatever. Sweeping all of the drama aside, I will render two predictions on this matter:

1) Trump’s fundraising will go through the roof. It’s sort of like skyrocketing gun sales after talk of gun control.

2) Trump’s poll numbers will go up — and Joe Biden’s may even go down further — due in part out of a sense of spite. People who never liked him are going to rally behind him — even those “Never Trumpers.”

If this was an attempt at reducing Trump’s chances of being reelected, I have a strong hunch that it will have a reverse effect and that’s because the left’s relentless “personal” war against him has gone beyond mere politics and into the nauseatingly disgusting — it’s sick.

As for the Democratic Party and the Biden campaign, they are sitting in the “splash zone” of a killer whale show — and they are going to be drenched. The next five months are going to be a roller coaster ride the tracks of which have not all been laid and nobody’s at the controls.

This is what Democrats wanted. Well, they’re going to get it.

Democracy … no comment.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita