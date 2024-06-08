Diane Zimmerman | A Blatantly Political Mistake

What happened to President Donald Trump will go down as the most blatantly political mistake in the history of the United States of America!

Millions upon millions of us are extremely upset at this atrocity. But, we need to keep smiling and supporting him. He needs our enthusiasm more than ever right now. This will backfire on them, unless we all just sit back and cry!

Let’s all continue, even rev up our total support and help President Donald Trump. God bless America.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita