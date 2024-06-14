Golden Valley welcomes veteran Ronald Allen as new girls’ basketball coach 

News release

Golden Valley High School has announced the appointment of Ronald Allen as the new head coach of the Lady Grizzlies girls’ basketball team.

Born and raised in the Los Angeles, Allen’s journey in the sport began on the courts of Artesia High School, where he honed his skills. His dpassion for the game led him to the University of Cincinnati, where he continued to excel both academically and athletically, said a news release from Golden Valley.

Following his collegiate career, Allen transitioned into professional basketball, where he competed in the G League and overseas.

In 2012, Allen made the transition to coaching. He has coached four years at the high school level and three seasons in the G League.

“The Golden Valley High School administration is excited to welcome coach Ronald Allen to the Lady Grizzlies family and is confident that his leadership will inspire and empower the team to reach new heights of achievement,” the release said.