Local author releases ‘healthy family’ cookbook 

News release

Santa Clarita author Alicia Jones has published a new book intended to help families make delicious, healthier versions of everyday foods and take the guesswork out of what’s for dinner.

“Healthy Family Recipes for Balanced Nutrition” has quick and easy protein-boosted meals on a budget, with simple ingredients, that can help picky eaters and those with food allergies get the nutrition they need, said a news release from Jones.

The book offers more than 70 recipes including sweet potato breakfast bread, squash stuffed-crust pizza and carrot chocolate chip granola bars.

“And since these gluten-free, diabetic-friendly, macronutrient-balanced recipes are designed to balance blood sugar, the body will naturally reduce inflammation, heal faster, increase energy, manage weight, among other benefits,” the release said.

Jones is a certified health coach with 24 years of experience. “Healthy Family Recipes for Balanced Nutrition” is her second book.