Mary Ann Accardi-O’Neill | Discouraged by COC

Thanks for the editorial from The Signal on May 25. I have some thoughts too! And I can only hope other community members do, too.

First: (The College of the Canyons governing board) would not voice a show of support for Israel on the critical days after the unprovoked attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Second: Showing a screening of “How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” if the intent was to evoke discussion, it is amazing that the deans and students could not — or would not — use any other movie or book title.

Third: A wage overpayment to the adjunct faculty was made — and no one realized this four-month error on their paychecks? Do the honest thing. Give the funds back.

I will not vote for any incumbent at COC nor will I support any bond measure. What a disappointment and embarrassment this school has become.

Mary Ann Accardi-O’Neill

Valencia