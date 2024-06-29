Richard Budman | Celebrating America, Together

I wanted to wish everyone an early happy Fourth of July — and a safe one, too.

July Fourth is one of my favorite holidays, as it unites the country.

The young and the old, Republicans and Democrats, people of all races and backgrounds — one thing we can all get behind is celebrating the birth of this great nation we are fortunate to call home — all of its trials and tribulations notwithstanding.

Santa Clarita is especially lucky to have a long-running Fourth of July parade.

It’s a parade where the whole community can come out and celebrate not only America but also Santa Clarita, one of the best places on Earth to live.

I urge you to go to the parade this Thursday — it’s the 92nd annual edition of the parade, which has its humble beginnings in Newhall at a time when the cattle in the Santa Clarita Valley literally outnumbered the people.

It doesn’t matter if you are Democrat or Republican, Black, white or brown, Jew, Christian or atheist, adult or child — it’s the one thing that brings us all together.

We are all Americans and can celebrate our country together, and no community delivers on that spirit like Santa Clarita does, every Fourth of July.

The Fourth of July exemplifies our unity and spirit as a country.

And, just as it was 92 years ago, this year’s parade is put together through the hard work and passion of local volunteers.

I would like to thank Leon Worden, Susan Shapiro and the whole Fourth of July committee for putting on this year’s parade and carrying on our city’s tradition.

Just a reminder: Before the parade, go and have a great pancake breakfast cooked by the SCV Rotary Club, near the beginning of the parade route in Old Town Newhall.

After the parade, in the evening around 9 p.m., turn your attention to the direction of the Valencia Town Center mall, and watch the fireworks spectacular presented by the city of Santa Clarita. It’s always a fitting, inspirational and awe-inspiring way to cap off a celebration of our community, and our nation.

Happy Birthday, America!

Richard Budman is the owner/publisher of The Signal.