Richard Bussell | A Letter Writer’s Chutzpah

It takes some chutzpah to chide Rep. Mike Garcia, a combat veteran, for patriotic failings (Thomas Oatway, letters, June 13).

By criticizing the FBI, Mr. Garcia ran afoul of Mr. Oatway’s dictum of patriotism. Perhaps he doesn’t remember the Russia hoax, etc. He consigns Donald Trump to “the trash heap of failed politicians.”

We have a unique election in that both candidates have presidential experience. We don’t need to decide our vote based on what they say they will do; we can judge by what they’ve done.

Would you rather have Trump’s food and gas prices or Joe Biden’s? You might remember that one of Biden’s first acts was to shut down the Keystone pipeline. Recall what that did to food and gas prices?

If you don’t shop for groceries, ask your wife; and while you’re at it, recall what a tank of gas cost when Trump was president.

Who had the better border policy — Trump’s “build that wall” or Biden’s open border? The Senate bill referenced actually made thing worse by legalizing “some” illegal immigration.

How about Mideast policy? Trump’s Abraham Accords or Biden’s rise of Isis and Iran’s revamped nuclear program?

How about Biden’s Afghanistan surrender, and that’s what it was, de facto if not de jure? I wonder if Russia and China noticed that. One might ask the Ukrainians.

I see Russia just sailed five battle ships into Cuban waters. To quote Yogi Berra, “It’s like deja vu all over again.”

Please, Mr. Oatway. Rather than endless variations on the “Orange Man Bad” meme and assuming that past is prologue, tell us why Biden deserves re-election despite his obvious dementia, which worsens by the month.

Richard Bussell

Saugus