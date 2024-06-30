Sandy Cassidy | A New Low in California

After reading the article on the front page of today’s Signal (June 26) regarding the cuts to the senior meal programs, I am angered and saddened.

The state has billions to spend on proudly being a sanctuary state, on homeless encampments that only get bigger, crime that doesn’t get better and a train to nowhere, but to balance the state budget, they need $5.1 million from the senior meals program right here in Santa Clarita.

This cut means 900 senior taxpayers will no longer receive free meals! This might be the only meal they eat that day. Can this state stoop any lower?

Sandy Cassidy

Valencia