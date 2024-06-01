Sulki Kim | A Celebration of Cultural Diversity

Re: Saugus Union School District Multilingual Literacy Night, local news story, May 21.

First of all, it was a privilege to have a post about the event in The Signal. I’m one of the parents in the Saugus Union School District who was honored to help with the Multilingual Literacy Night at West Creek Academy.

I just saw the post and have something to share. When I first heard about this event from one of the school district liaisons, Mrs. Ji Ae Jeong, she truly helped me understand how great this event would be. She encouraged me to get involved, helping ensure the success of our Korean reading session, selecting food and music, deciding what to bring, and identifying who to invite. Her guidance and enthusiasm were instrumental in making the event a success.

I was a little disappointed not to see her name included with the other liaisons in the post. Additionally, right next to our Korean room, there was a Tagalog reading room, also managed by Mrs. Ji Ae. There were six bilingual books read aloud in Tagalog, which greatly enhanced the event. She tried so hard to invite all the parents, looking for parents to read a book aloud at the event. She also gave her talent by reading a book in Tagalog as one of the parents.

The Multilingual Literacy Night was a wonderful celebration of cultural diversity and literacy. It brought together our community and highlighted the importance of multilingual education.

Again, thank you so much for this amazing event and the wonderful post. I really hope to see this event become an annual tradition!

Sulki Kim

Valencia