Dave Lusian | Not Just One Bad Night

The Democrats will eventually win the argument that Joe Biden just had a bad night. That is the wrong debate. Biden has had a bad three and a half years. There is a need to win on policy issues. The abortion issue is still very sensitive but the states control abortion. That is the law. Late-term abortion needs to be dealt with, state by state. The border is open and the cartels are controlling. Criminal behavior is increasing, as are fentanyl deaths. Terrorists are crossing the border freely, threatening our country. Inflation is making the poor poorer and adding to the homeless population. Many people can’t afford to buy a house or pay rent. Crime, reported or not, has increased to ridiculous proportions. Law enforcement is being strained and attacked throughout the country.

Terrorist attacks are springing up all over the world and our embassies are being warned to stay alert. We have lost the military respect gained in both war and peace over generations of balanced diplomacy and strength. Our military is suffering from “woke policies” and, as a consequence, poor recruiting.

I found it very interesting and very sad that, over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, while we were contemplating whether “Joe had a bad night,” (more than) 100 people were shot in Chicago,with children killed and wounded. That news barely hit the newsstands. I would think a president might mention something like that happening in a major city or at least someone in the administration would mention it. That also follows for the migrant murders and rapes that are never addressed by the administration.

Accrued inflation is killing businesses, especially restaurants.

As was said, by him, Biden has been tested daily. In my opinion he has been found to be miserably short of true leadership. We are not blaming him for a “one night stand,” but of three and a half years of leading a mediocre administration.

It was mentioned recently that this administration had not had a cabinet meeting since October 2023. Donald Trump’s cabinet had a meeting every three weeks. It appears to me that Jill Biden is the acting president of the United States. We need change.

Dave Lusian

Stevenson Ranch