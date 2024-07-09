Glasnow replaced by Greene in first All-Star Game  

A pair of Santa Clarita baseball products were announced as MLB All-Stars this week.

Dodgers’ pitcher Tyler Glasnow was set to make his All-Star Game debut this upcoming week at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. However, a minor back injury will keep the Hart alumnus out of the game as Glasnow hits the 15-day injured list.

Glasnow leads the National League with 143 strikeouts along with an 8-5 record and a 3.47 ERA in his first season with his hometown team.

Taking his place is Reds pitcher Hunter Greene, another former standout from the area.

Greene is set to make his All-Star debut in Texas alongside 32 other first-time All-Stars. The Reds’ ace currently holds a 5-4 record, 116 strikeouts and a 3.45 ERA. He has allowed two or less runs in four of his five previous starts, along with 32 strikeouts in that span.

Greene is set to pitch on Friday in Cincinnati’s home matchup with the Miami Marlins.

Both SCV standouts will get All-Star nods but only the 24-year-old Greene will take the field in Arlington. The MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 16, at 5 p.m. Pacific and will be televised on FOX.

Also doing the SCV proud this season is Golden Valley alumnus Scott Barlow, who caught fire in June and finished the month with a 1.78 ERA. Barlow fanned 16 batters in 12 outings and allowed just four hits and two earned runs.

The Cleveland Guardians reliever now boasts a career high of 17 saves this season.