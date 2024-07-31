Kim named new assistant principal at West Ranch 

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board has unanimously approved the appointment of Susan Kim as the newest assistant principal at West Ranch High School.

Kim completed her undergraduate studies at the University of California at Berkeley. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2006. In May 2011, she received her master’s degree in teaching from the University of Southern California.

She began her educational career in Fort Worth and taught in Dallas and Plano, Texas. She then served as an English proficiency compliance coordinator in Dallas.

“We are excited to introduce Ms. Susan Kim, the newest addition to the Hart district,” Interim Superintendent Michael Vierra said in a news release. “With her extensive administrative experience gained from her commendable work in the Dallas Independent School District, we are confident that Ms. Kim will make a positive impact supporting students, staff, and parents as a member of the West Ranch High School Administrative Team.”

In 2016, Kim received her master’s degree in educational administration from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. She served as assistant principal for three years in Dallas and received her Texas Superintendent Certification in March 2024. She completed her doctoral degree in educational administration from the Department of Educational Leadership at Texas A&M-Commerce in Commerce, Texas, and will be awarded her doctorate in August.