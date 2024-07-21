Larry Moore | Cease and Desist

This letter is addressed to (far-left liberal) Signal contributors. Well, by the grace of God and a serendipitous turn of the head, your fondest wish was denied. If the assassin’s bullet had been one inch to the right, you would all be smiling that secret, hateful smile, secure in the knowledge that the greatest threat to democracy, the modern-day Hitler, the election insurrectionist, the convicted felon, the cause of the downfall of western civilization, had been eliminated.

Of course, each of you will feign shock and disbelief that I could make such an outrageous accusation about people I don’t even know. I’m sure each of you will respond with the required, “I condemn violence in any form. It has no place in America.”

That will get you off the hook with your conscience and show others that you are open-minded and a true American. But I know you from the endless stream of columns and letters each of you has written for years demonizing the 45th president of the United States. I have asked you in several of my letters to the editor to cease and desist with your nauseatingly hateful rhetoric about President Donald Trump. We, The Signal readers, get it. Your hatred knows no bounds or limits. That says as much about you as it does about the man you delight in tearing apart.

I ask each of you to think twice before you begin typing your next letter or column. I think most Signal readers, like me, have had enough of your mean-spirited, non-stop, hate-filled rhetoric about the man who, most likely, will be our next president.

Larry Moore

Valencia