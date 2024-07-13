Neil Fitzgerald | A Coverup of Titanic Proportions

As I write this, President Joe Biden has just stood on stage at the NATO summit in front of the world’s media and introduced President Volodomyr Zelensky as President Putin. The room gasped. I sat here waiting for Biden to have his hastily arranged “high stakes” news conference. A conference for which all major networks are interrupting their scheduled programming.

By the time this is printed, we could have a new president, we could have a new Democratic candidate, or we could have Biden clinging to power for dear life.

Irrespective of what might be happening minutes after I submit this, there is one inescapable reality, and that is the media, the Democrats, alongside the Biden family and in particular the first lady, have been engaged in a coverup of titanic proportions, the likes of which we have not seen since Watergate.

I sat, shocked (as we all did) watching the debate two weeks ago. While I am a Republican, I take no delight in seeing our president be so ill, so unable to perform the duties of his office. If he and the first lady truly cared about our country, he would step down immediately. While I do not want to see a President Kamala Harris, we must have a commander in chief who is not sick and medically unable to carry out their duties.

One of the big excuses for Biden’s debate calamity is that he was tired, that he had a cold, that he was jetlagged (despite not having gone anywhere for two weeks and being in Camp David for a week having a nap every day while he prepared for the debate) and that he is more alert between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. In effect, he is a part-time president.

The fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban happened at night. Russia invaded Ukraine at night. Iran attacked Israel at night. Hamas invaded Israel before 10 a.m. Calamity after calamity has happened while Biden isn’t available and fully alert. Americans died in Afghanistan while the president wasn’t fully aware and alert.

Many conservatives pointed out concerns about Biden. We have all seen the issues build over years and the media engaged in a conspiracy of silence. The White House had the audacity to say that videos were “deep fakes.” The first lady aided and abetted this. Instead of doing the right thing, the first lady has been at the vanguard of misdirecting and misleading the American people. Politico is reporting that “the first lady has expressed fear that bowing out would make the Atlanta debate a defining image of her husband’s presidency, an outcome she finds unacceptable.” Excuse me? She finds it “unacceptable”?

No one voted for the first lady.

The first lady tweeted wearing a presidential jacket with the seal of the president on Air Force One saying she was “prepping for the G7.” What exactly was an unelected person prepping for?

The White House covered up that in January there was a meeting between the president’s personal physician, a Parkinson’s specialist from Walter Reed, a cardiologist from Walter Reed and FOURTH mystery person. We must ask who made that decision and why the White House has not released all the president’s medical and physical records. What is the White House hiding? Are we looking at another Edith Wilson scenario? Why was a Parkinson’s specialist in the White House?

We must ask what does the first lady know and when? What do the president’s advisors know and why has it taken so long for the media to turn? Did the media and the Democrats think they could get away with deliberately lying to the American people?

Americans must ask why the coverup? How long has this been going on and is this the worst coverup since Watergate?

How can Democrats want Biden to step down as a candidate but expect him to remain in office for another six months? Surely it is better for the country if he retired immediately. Does the president truly know what day of the week it is and why has his inner circle, aided and abetted by the first lady and Hunter Biden, done everything possible to mislead the American people?

Biden must step down, but it cannot end there. There must be a full investigation by Congress.

Neil Fitzgerald is an international nonprofit leader having served in the U.S., U.K. and globally for various nonprofit and charity boards. He served as a conservative council member in the U.K. and as a campaign manager. “Right Here, Right Now” regularly appears on Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.