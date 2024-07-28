Ron Perry | UN Must Do More Than Talk

It is time for the United Nations to either fish or cut bait. It is time for the U.N. to do something other than talk.

It is time for us as United States citizens to demand that the U.N. take Vladimir Putin into custody and charge him with war crimes and let the people of the world see the U.N. is worth spending billions of dollars to justify its existence.

This organization is supposedly in existence to keep peace in the world. This organization is supposedly in existence to keep the children of the world safe. This organization is supposedly in existence to hold the leaders of the world to responsible leadership. This organization is supposedly in existence to supply troops when needed to keep peace.

Where are those troops when a world leader like Mr. Putin commits the atrocities of sending missiles into a children’s hospital? Or targets apartments and homes?

I’ll tell you where the U.N. is. It is not paying attention to Mr. Putin. Instead it is asking Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel to stop bombing hospitals when it is a known fact that Hamas, a known terrorist organization, is operating under those hospitals. It is asking Mr. Netanyahu to call a cease-fire when there was a permanent cease-fire before Hamas broke it by killing several hundred Israelis and taking hundreds of hostages.

It is time for the members of the U.N. to do something other than talk, talk, talk. The last fiscal year of records available, the U.S. gave $18 billion to the U.N. Eighteen billion dollars to do what? Talk? Provide support to Hamas? To ignore what Putin is doing in Ukraine? Why are we spending $18 billion? By the way, The Russian Federation paid $54.5 million.

It is time for “We the People” to get answers. Wake up people, we need to demand answers from the United Nations as to their worth, both monetarily and performance wise.

Where is the outrage? Have we become so complacent, so self-serving and so comfortable that we just don’t care anymore?

But Ron, what can I, one person, do? You can write your representatives. Starting with Rep. Mike Garcia and Sen. Alex Padilla. Do it today!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country