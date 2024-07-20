The Time Ranger | The Zodiac Killer Threatens Signal Columnist 

Before we rein our ponies into the magical back trails of Santa Clarita’s yesteryear, I just have to shake my head in wonder. This 2024 so far? Hasn’t it been an absolute hoot? Just a few weeks ago? It was 114 at a certain saddlepal’s ranch in Canyon Country. Earlier in the year? It was actually snowing here on the valley floor.

Forty years ago? It rained here. In July. Dear me, Katie bar the door and foof. I mention this because before you hop up into the saddle, best you take a slicker and please don’t look at me like I was daft.

We’ve a most interesting ride through Santa Clarita Valley yesteryear. There’s nasty rattlers, a possible serial arsonist AND a serial killer — the Zodiac — who threatened to kill a local writer.

Waiting for us through The Mighty Signal’s time/continuum vortex are starving runaways, a good Samaritan and a long-forgotten scent that all our SCV old-timers will remember.

C’mon, amigos and amigo-ettes. Climb out of those bedrolls in your zillion-dollar bunkhouses. You can yawn all you like while we’re on the SCV history trail …

WAY, WAY BACK WHEN

WHO WAS THE MIGHTY SIGNAL BEFORE THERE WAS A MIGHTY SIGNAL? — There’s always a little bit of confusion and debate on this. It’s a double trick question: “Who published the first newspaper in the SCV?” Neophytes quickly blurt out “The Signal.” ’Tain’t so. The Signal was founded on Jan. 1, 1919, and published its first issue a month and change later. Some junior varsity historians vote that it was Rudolph Nickel, who was publisher of the Acton Rooster. Ruddy launched his first edition on July 15, 1891, and The Mighty Acton Rooster lasted under his administration into the early 20th century, then, would be reincarnated off-and-on, over the decades.

But the valley’s first newspaper may have appeared in a newly born Newhall in the 1880s. The editor was reported to be Billy Carlson, bookkeeper for the Coast Oil Co. Carlson’s weekly took up both sides of a big piece of paper, written in longhand. Apparently, Carlson wrote out — by hand — 10 copies a week. He probably was a better newspaperman than a farmer. The erstwhile editor tried raising goats and wondered why they were not being fruitful and multiplying. Turns out Billy hadn’t bought any boy goats. He later became a real estate millionaire, but, in that up-&-down life of his, lost the entire fortune in the same endeavor.

HEY CITY COUNCIL? MIGHT HAVE A GREAT IDEA FOR YOU — Secretary of War Jefferson Davis (who would later quit to lead the rebel forces during the Civil War) saw a need for the United States to provide railroad services for the newly acquired state of California. Davis sent Lt. R.S. Williamson to explore the SCV area for possible railroad sites. For a long time, the Soledad dirt road was called Williamson Pass. You know, Santa Clarita City Hall? A neat idea might be to plant a few artsy street “Williamson Pass” signs every once in a while along modern Soledad Canyon …

JULY 20, 1924

THE BUCKET BRIGADE OF A CENTURY AGO — Fierce winds kicked up, knocking sparks from the forge at Tom Frew’s welding shop. Quick bucket work put out a small fire that could have easily burned down a good part of Newhall.

WHEN FIGHTING FIRES WAS AN ARMY JOB — Back in the 1920s and 1930s, we used to get a regular delivery of Army soldiers here in Newhall. Their job? Patrol the national forest for fires. On this date, a small company of infantrymen arrived for a pretty soft job.

THE IDIOT SPEEDSTER — A hit-and-run driver struck a Mr. Farren, an old-timer living up Mint Canyon. The driver was going so fast, he failed to make a curve, ran out of control and struck Farren as he was driving his horse and buggy. The driver hit the buggy square, sending it high into the air, and Farren was thrown over 40 feet. He was injured pretty badly. So was the horse, but didn’t have to be put down.

THINGS HAVEN’T CHANGED MUCH EXCEPT WE CAN GO FASTER — A Signal editorial again called for enforced speed limits through the valley. We noted that trying to cross a street in downtown Newhall reminded them of the Western, “The Quick and the Dead.” That would be the novel. Not the Sharon Stone movie.

JULY 20, 1934

HE HAD A CONCRETE REASON FOR MOVING HERE — Long before there was the threat of building the uber-gravel mine, Cemex, there was Mr. Gates. He landed in town, shopping for a site to build a cement plant.

STOP THE PRESSES!!! — Historically, summer can be murder for a hard-working editor, more so in a small town. People leave on vacation. School’s out. And often, nothing’s going on. On this date, 90 years ago, here is the opening paragraph to one of The Signal’s lead stories on page A-1: “The Jacks tournament at the Community Playground was a big success. The prize went to Marjorie Creech. Because there were so few entrants for the marble tournament, it has been postponed until next week.” And who said nothing ever happens in Newhall?

JULY 20, 1944

OUR FORGOTTEN HISTORIAN — Mary Bruner was the local librarian. (She also left a rather nice abbreviated history of the valley under her watch. Last I looked, it’s still available, under lock and key, in the A.B. Perkins Collection at the Newhall Library). On this date, she put up a large map of the world. Using push pins without any accompanying names, she depicted where all the local SCV boys were serving around the world. Amazing how many locals would drop by to just stare at the map and pins.

A WHOLE NEW KIND OF STARVING — Here’s a rather sad tale. Two runaway boys from Hollywood were found in Newhall. They were caught chasing a cow to milk because they were so hungry.

THAT’D BE A HEALTHY $3,368.97 TODAY — A visiting Mrs. Alberta Hengst from L.A. was happy to meet Newhall’s Ira Guthrie. Mrs. Hengst had stopped at the Motor Stage Cafe to get a bite to eat. She dropped her purse, which contained over $200 — more than a significant amount of cash in those days. The mother was going to use the money for a medical procedure for her baby and was beyond distraught. She ran to The Signal to place a classified ad. Editor Fred Trueblood suggested they march down the street to the sheriff’s office. There was Honest Ira, standing at the front counter, chatting with a deputy while turning in Mrs. Hengst’s purse along with the money for the baby’s operation …

AND NO APPLYING LIP GLOSS WHILE DRIVING — Today, we wouldn’t bat an eye. But, 80 years ago, a rare sight passed through downtown. A huge fleet of Forest Service firefighters parked their parade along Railroad Avenue. Folks came out of stores and houses just to stare at the convoy of heavy equipment. Why? All the drivers and operators were women.

JULY 20, 1954

FRANK & THE DOUBLE SQUIRREL THREAT — Maybe it was because Frank Lucas was infringing on someone’s meal ticket. On this date, the L.A. County worker was bitten by a rattlesnake and rushed to the hospital. He was in the shrubbery, eradicating ground squirrels.

JUST THINKING ABOUT IT GROWING UP MAKES ME TEAR UP — Most of you Santa Clarita old-timers will remember not so much the sight but the smell of this one. The old Newhall train depot (where the Jan Heidt Metrolink station sits today) had long stopped being a railroad stop back in the 1930s. Local farmers used the old wooden building for years as an agricultural warehouse. On this date, the Haddad and Butler farms brought in tons of onions to be packed and shipped. Remember those hot summers when the scent of onions was so strong here everyone in town walked around sobbing?

MR. MUSHROOM — Ralph Galbreath died on this date. He didn’t have what historians might judge as a monumental life, living on Railroad Avenue and working for a local explosives plant. Few people realized he was one of the valley’s foremost experts on flora, especially wild mushrooms.

HOT & ITCHY — It’s always tough being a cop. Today’s law enforcement officers, though, have it a bit easier than their local counterparts from the 1950s. A half-century back, during a triple-digit heat wave, county Sheriff Gene Biscailuz issued an edict that, during extreme weather, deputies didn’t have to wear neckties or heavy shoulder harnesses. They did, however, have to wear their thick wool shirts and pants. Can you imagine? Wool slacks? When it was 109?

JULY 20, 1964

FIRE DEMON — All manner of law enforcement was out looking for an arsonist. Someone had set five grass fires within a few miles of one another. They only burned 12 acres, but were set in a circle.

JULY 20, 1974

SO THE ZODIAC KILLER DIDN’T LIKE OUR COLUMNIST — I know this is hard to believe, considering some of the modern writers this paper offers (including yours truly), but Count Marco was perhaps the most-hated columnist in the history of The Mighty Signal. He used to pen this outlandish male chauvinism column. Once, ze Count suggested state legislation that would outlaw with women with, ahem, rear ends, wider than 36 inches from wearing Spandex. On this date, the infamous Zodiac serial killer threatened to murder Marco. At the time, Signal owner Scott Newhall was also editor of The San Francisco Chronicle. The Zodiac had sent several communiqués to The Chronicle, including one to Marco. It seems the mass murderer wasn’t a fan, either. He threatened to kill the columnist based on the writer’s biased opinions against women.

A FIRST FOR SCV WOMEN — Speaking of ladies, it’s amazing how roles have changed in just a short time. The women’s movement brought a change of consciousness to the country and this valley. On this date, 18-year-old Kim Chernay was getting a lot of curious grins and stares. She was the first woman telephone installer in the SCV. “When I went in to apply, the lady told me I’d have a better chance of becoming an operator,” Chernay noted.

OF MICE AND JIM — This probably is only important to me and the guy’s family. On this date, Marine Corps reservist Jim Brandt became certified to fly giant helicopters. Jim was one of my good buds from Hart High (both of us were class of 1968). We played “Of Mice and Men” on the Indian stage. I was George. He was Lenny. He got to tend the rabbits and I got to shoot the guy on 184 separate occasions and it bothered me every time to this day …

JULY 20, 1984

ANOTHER DECADE. ANOTHER SICKO. — One wonders if the perp was the same psycho from a decade earlier. Almost 10 years to the day, an arsonist set 13 brush fires on Friday the 13th, 1984. There were no injuries or loss to property, but over 200 firefighters battled the blazes.

THE VALLEY WAS SO SMALL THEN, THE RECOUNT JUST TOOK A MINUTE — In the Democratic congressional primary, Charlie Davis was really, really sad. Then he was really, really happy. Then he would be really sad again. Davis lost a close primary to rival George Margolis. After a recount, it ended up that Davis won by 10 votes. Of course, he would lose the election in the fall to Republican Bobbi Fielder.

THE WEATHER GODS BLESS. THE WEATHER GODS PUNISH. — This is so rare out here in Santa Clarita, it bears being noted again in the public record. We were hit by a rare July rainstorm. After the storm rushed through, we were punished with a sticky, humid day with a high of 98.

LOVE THIS STORY (GET IT?) — We had four locals at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. (Remember those? Remember the freeways being absolutely EMPTY?) Chris Hite, Melissa O’Bryant, Kyle Thomas and Mark Vukanovich were official ball boys and ball girls for the Olympic tennis competition.

Thanks again for spending part of your Saturday morning with The Mighty Signal (259-1000 for subscriptions!!) and me, saddlepals. I'll see you next week with another exciting Time Ranger adventure. Stay cool. Be especially kind to one another. And, above all — "¡Vayan con Dios, amigos!"

