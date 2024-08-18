Beat the Heat with Beach Camping 

With the latest Extreme Heat Warning issued by the county public health department in the books, summer in the SCV is living up to its reputation as being, well, summer in the SCV. Hot, hot and hot.

While not in the realm of Death Valley temperatures, which broke its own heat record on July 5 hitting 127 degrees, the SCV still has temps that are uncomfortable without the A/C running at full blast.

Summer in the SCV can last until Halloween. So where can you go to escape this scorching oven?

Try the beach.

It sounds idyllic, pitching a tent on the sand or sleeping on the beach under the stars. However, camping in the sand is rarely permitted in California, so most designated beach campsites are set on bluff tops, with just a short walk to the waterfront and ocean views.

While it’s true that most beach camping spots are reserved well in advance at this time of year, there are always cancellations and you might drop in at exactly the right time to find an unclaimed spot.

In addition, some areas offer first come, first serve camping sites.

Dockweiler RV Park

12001 Vista del Mar, Playa del Rey 90293

Info beaches.lacounty.gov/dockweiler-rv-park

The County of Los Angeles runs the only recreational vehicle campground on the beach in L.A. County.

Here you can enjoy ocean breezes and a scenic panorama from Malibu to Catalina Island.

This popular, year-round beach campsite offers complete hook-ups, hot showers and a laundromat. Each campsite has its own picnic table and barbecue. The ocean only a few steps from your RV door.

Play volleyball at nearby courts, take a walk on the sand, or even have a romantic fire on the beach. There is a great beach for swimming and surf fishing. No tent or car camping.

San Onofre State Beach

5200 S. Pacific Coast Hwy, San Clemente 92672

Info www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=647

San Onofre is one of California’s most popular beaches for surfers, swimmers, sunbathers, campers, kayakers, birders, fishermen and bicyclists.

Two campgrounds at San Mateo and San Onofre Bluffs have a total of 333 tent or RV campsites. A 1.5-mile nature trail connects the campground to Trestles Beach, the world-class surfing site.

All campsites include a fire pit and picnic table. RV hookup sites are available with electricity and water. Other amenities include a dump station, indoor hot showers and flush toilets.

Faria Beach County Park

4350 Pacific Coast Hwy, Ventura 93001

This small campground is open to RV and tent campers and only available on a first come, first serve basis. Amenities include restrooms, showers, camp store and café.

Enjoy surfing, camping, fishing, stand-up paddleboarding and walking on the beach.

Hobson Beach

5700 Pacific Coast Hwy, Ventura 93001

Hobson Beach County Park is located south of the private gated Seacliff Beach Colony in Ventura County. At high tide there will be little if no dry sand at Hobson Beach. This is a popular surfing spot in Ventura County.

Open to tents and RV’s, they don’t take reservations in the summer so it’s first come, first served.

Restrooms, showers, picnic tables, BBQs, camp store, café.

Rincon Parkway Beach

5000 Pacific Coast Hwy, Ventura 93001

Rincon Parkway County Park is a linear campground spans most of the Ventura shoreline between Faria Beach County Park and Hobson Beach County Park. The parkway is only open to RV camping on the asphalt shoulder of Pacific Coast Highway.

This stretch of highway has a direct view out toward the Channel Islands. The beach is narrow and wet at high tide, but at lower tides the gradually sloping sand is excellent for walking in the shallow surf.

At the north end of parkway camp spaces there is a slight bend in the highway where you will find the widest part of the beach.

Activities include surfing and walking on the beach. Best for self-contained RVs.

Jalama Beach County Park

9999 Jalama Rd., Lompoc 93436

Info reservations.sbparks.org

Jalama Beach in Santa Barbara County is a respite from typically bustling seaside parks, yet offers many conveniences including hot showers. Groceries, personal care sundries, firewood, fishing bait and tackle, ice, beer and wine may be purchased at the Jalama Store. The store and its popular grill are open daily.

Land near Jalama Creek was once a Chumash Indian settlement named Halama.

Activities include surfing, whale-watching, birdwatching, nature photography and fishing. Many protected California native plants like sand verbena, saltbush and sea rocket, grow within park boundaries. 

Reservations

For information, visit the following.

Beach camping www.californiabeaches.com.

California State Parks reservecalifornia.com/Web.

Private Los Angeles County beach campsites hipcamp.com/en-US/d/united-states/california/los-angeles/camping/beach