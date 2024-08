Our family went to the western music festival at Vasquez Rocks this past Sunday. It was wonderful! It reminded me of how the old Cowboy Poetry and Music festival once was. I am wondering why all this local talent is never included in the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival? I’m always hearing how broke the festival is. This last one truly showed that. Seems to me including local talent would be cost-effective.

Heidi Howser

Stevenson Ranch