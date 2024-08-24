Helen Perry | Project 2025 Has Selling Points

Dear Lois Eisenberg,

Your letter on Project 2025 (Aug. 22) caught my interest so I did some reading. Here is part of their menu of policy suggestions:

• Secure the border, finish building the wall and deport illegal aliens.

• De-weaponize the federal government by increasing accountability and oversight of the FBI and Department of Justice.

• Unleash American energy production to reduce energy prices.

• Cut the growth of government spending to reduce inflation.

• Make federal bureaucrats more accountable to the democratically elected president and Congress.

• Improve education by moving control and funding of education from D.C. bureaucrats directly to parents and state and local governments.

• Ban biological males from competing in women’s sports.

It sounds pretty good to me. I think I’ll vote for it. Thanks.

Helen Perry

Canyon Country