Rosemary Moffat | Electric Rates and Homelessness

Southern California is about to see many more homeless families on its already crowded streets. Why? Because the electric bills of most hardworking and retired California residents rose up to 40% this month, despite keeping their usage low during the heat wave – and they cannot afford to move. In the past and into the present, Southern California Edison has imposed constant outages upon those they “service,” always with an inane excuse and always leaving the customer with no recourse.

Now that an irrationally huge monthly rate hike has been forced upon said customers in one fell swoop by this company, our young families, our hardworking middle class, and many of our elderly who have lived here for decades and are now on fixed pensions — quite suddenly can’t afford to live anywhere in this area of California. This rate hike for poor service is the straw that will break the proverbial camel’s back for many of these folks. For some, their electricity bill now almost equals their monthly rent/mortgage payment. And for many others, who are already paying up to $3,000 per month for a one- to two-bedroom apartment and $4,000 to $6,000 per month for tract home mortgages, this amplified rate hike has pushed them over their financial edge. This is not even good business. How are these types of rate hikes even allowed?

My husband and I are California natives and have resided here for over 70 years. We are fortunate to have been able to buy and own a solar system and power walls, but we are among the few. We have never seen this type of consumer abuse. Residents who are renting solar and those who can’t afford to buy it are, as of this month, truly up the proverbial creek.

These are exceptionally desperate times and thousands of Californians are barely hanging on. If utility and housing costs are not lowered, I have no doubt that thousands more Californians will soon be living on the streets, the utility companies of California will be bringing in thousands fewer monthly payments, “go electric” will become a thing of the past, thousands of homes will sit empty – and everyone will look to the California government for why they are living in a tent.

Thank you in advance for your much-needed assistance in continuing to make this matter public.

Rosemary Moffat

Agua Dulce