Scott Wilk | Progressives’ Public Safety Flip-Flop

Have you ever dealt with someone who just can’t admit when they’re wrong? And even when they’re clearly proven wrong, they gaslight and twist the narrative just to seem right?

This is essentially what we’ve seen from the governor and progressive Democrats in Sacramento all year on retail theft and public safety. Despite the outcry from Californians who are fed up with smash-and-grabs, brazen drug use on the streets, and the overall decline in public safety, the state’s leadership continues to push an agenda that has enabled all of those things.

There’s a strong argument that 2014’s Proposition 47 played a major role in the rise of crime and homelessness. By reclassifying certain theft and drug offenses from felonies to misdemeanors, the measure led to consequences that are now impossible to ignore.

Unfortunately, the governor and progressives have no desire to touch the policy. From their perspective, Prop. 47 has been a success, but everyday Californians know there are real problems that need to be addressed. Crime rates have surged, and many communities are suffering from the consequences of prioritizing ideology over reality.

This year, in a rare show of bipartisanship, both sides of the aisle came together to pass public safety bills aimed at addressing organized retail theft. But just when it seemed that progress was being made, chaos ensued. Progressive leadership in Sacramento attempted to force amendments that would have effectively nullified the measures if voters approve Proposition 36 this November, which aims to make significant reforms to Prop. 47.

The “poison pill” amendments would have rendered the bills toothless, undermining the will of the people before they even had a chance to vote.

It was only after this underhanded tactic was exposed that they walked it back. The governor still insists that his agenda is good for California, but he’s not the one dealing with the fallout of his policies. You are. Residents and business owners across the state are the ones bearing the brunt of increased crime and a diminished quality of life.

Despite his refusal to admit defeat, the governor is doubling down on his approach. Any proposed changes to Prop. 47 or increases in penalties for crimes are criticized as backward and fiscally irresponsible. That’s ironic, given that there seems to be no problem spending billions on other pet projects up here.

The truth is, there is a demand for action. A recent Berkeley IGS Poll shows Prop. 36 is leading among Californians, 56% to 23%. Even many Democratic members and mayors in major liberal cities like San Francisco are openly endorsing the measure. Their endorsements speak volumes.

This issue is as bipartisan as it gets. Nobody wants to worry about being caught up in a smash-and-grab while running errands. People shouldn’t be dying on the streets, suffering from addiction, and dangerous drug dealers shouldn’t be allowed to poison our communities with fentanyl.

This month, the governor signed into law the package of retail theft bills mentioned earlier. Of course, he found a way to take credit without acknowledging the plot to kill them. He’s also jumped on the opportunity to suddenly clean up homeless encampments after a recent Supreme Court ruling. It all seems awfully convenient, given his silence on the issue for years. It’s clear that these actions are more about political expediency than genuine concern for the people of California.

The pendulum does seem to be swinging toward normalcy, but it’s happening through gritted teeth from the top. The people of California are demanding change, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult for the state’s leadership to ignore the reality that their policies have created. The question now is whether they will continue to double down on failure or give the people the honesty they deserve. The latter is unlikely, but that sums up “The California Way.”

Sen. Scott Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.