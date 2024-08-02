Selina Thomas | Paris Piques Excitement for 2028

Having just returned from Paris, despite the jet lag, I am overwhelmed with pride, happiness and enthusiasm for what lies ahead in the 2028 Olympic Games, which will be held in Los Angeles, just 45 minutes south of Santa Clarita.

In just four short years, the opportunities for businesses will be immense.

Paris serves as a striking example of a city embracing these opportunities. Not only did it welcome the world with grace and vibrant hospitality, but it also demonstrated the potential for businesses to thrive on a global stage.

Throughout the entire trip, I saw small businesses actively participating, hosting the world, and showcasing their role in such a grand event. As a small business owner myself, I saw my own reflection in another country, realizing that everyone can seize these opportunities with intention and forethought.

As the Valley Industry Association chairwoman for 2025, recently unanimously elected for a second year, I will make a concerted effort to advocate that people become educated about these opportunities, as well as emphasize the importance of participating. Even small businesses can engage in gaining procurement and thinking on a global scale. Although Santa Clarita is relatively small, it has been a significant starting point for me to think globally.

Being in Paris was not only a professional milestone but also a personal gift. It was a joy to have all three of my daughters there, witnessing the culmination of years of hard work. I look forward to sharing these experiences with business owners and the community.

Paris has set a benchmark for what is achievable when a city and its businesses collectively aim for excellence. This example should be a source of inspiration for businesses looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead in the coming years.

Selina Thomas

Chairwoman, Valley Industry Association

Santa Clarita