So much wine, and so little time. When summer is in full swing and the temperatures reach double digits, wine might not be your first choice for a summer adult beverage. Mai Tais, pina coladas and other icy, fruity drinks tend to take center stage when the temperatures rise.

However, summer wine tasting can offer spectacular wine events and experiences in California.

Tips for Summer Wine Tasting

Visit underground wine cellars with cool constant temperatures. These are great places to visit in the summer and get an interesting wine tasting experience. Or chose coastal locations near the water with wine tasting rooms.

Refreshing fruity flavors are great summer wines including south of France Rosé wines, whites such as Loire Valley Sauvignon blanc or Chenin and reds like Pinot Noir from Oregon or New Zealand and Gamay from Ontario.

Drink a lot of water. The alcohol in wine will dehydrate you, so drink water between sips, not only to have a fresh palate but also to stay hydrated.

Sip Into Summer Wine Series

Tower23 Hotel, 723 Felspar St., Pacific Beach San Diego 92109

Info www.t23hotel.com/play/events/summer

wineseries

Join the wine experts at Tower23 Hotel in Pacific Beach on Wednesdays through September as a vineyard or wine professional will share their craft and toast the San Diego sunset during the annual Sip Into Summer Wine Series.

Your $45 ticket includes various wine tastings plus small bites from the JRDN Restaurant at Tower 23, a contemporary steak and seafood restaurant.

Upcoming Sip Into Summer events:

Aug. 7 Wayfarer Vineyard & Ridge Vineyards, Sonoma Coast & Santa Cruz Mountains

Aug. 14 Made by Light, Wines from the South Coast with Mark Valin and Tami Wong

Aug. 21 The Fableist Winery, Paso Robles

Aug. 28 Venge Vineyards, Napa Valley with Kirk Venge

Sept. 4 Hartford Family Winery, Sonoma with Nick Hetzel MS

Sept. 11 Tablas Creek Vineyard, Paso Robles

Sept. 18 JRDN Staff Favorites.

Sept. 25 Chandon and Moët & Chandon, Sparkling Wines

Music in the Vineyards

The 30th anniversary season of this nationally acclaimed chamber music festival in the Napa Valley will showcase world-class artists-in-residence performing new and classic chamber music repertoire in stunning winery settings.

Ideal weather and beautiful scenery makes Napa Valley the perfect summer vacation spot, with wine tastings, alfresco dining, hiking and concerts.

Music in the Vineyards will run now through Aug. 25.

Among the highlights:

Friday, Aug. 9 Maxville Winery’s Bach, Beethoven and their Admirers. 4105 Chiles Pope Valley Road, St. Helena

Friday Aug. 16 Spottswoode Winery’s Slavic Masterworks. 1401 Hudson Ave., St. Helena

Sunday, Aug. 18 Markham Vineyards’s Viennese Romantics. 2812 St. Helena Hwy North, St Helena

Friday Aug. 23 Silverado Vineyards’ Haydn, Mozart and a Pair of Pulitzer Prize-winners. 6121 Silverado Trail, Napa

Sunday, Aug. 25 Inglenook’s Espléndido! — From Bach to Brazil. 1991 St Helena Hwy, Rutherford,

For tickets and the full schedule visit www.musicinthevineyards.org.

Other vineyards to visit

Alpha Omega Winery

1155 Mee Lane, St. Helena

Info www.aowinery.com

Immerse yourself in the best of Napa Valley terroir at Alpha Omega’s picturesque Rutherford estate. Discover a selection of handcrafted wines and enjoy the indoor tasting room or the Terrace Tasting.

The estate fountains are a Rutherford landmark. The Terrace Tasting, offers stunning views of the fountains and the Mayacamas Mountains while you sip and savor.

Mumm Winery

8445 Silverado Trail, Rutherford

Info www.mummnapa.com

Nothing says summer like refreshing sparkling wine. Mumm Winery is one of the premier producers of sparkling wine in Napa Valley. The vineyards are located in the Rutherford AVA and they also produce sparkling rosés and Blanc de Blanc champagnes perfect for summer sipping.

Mumm Winery also has a beautiful patio that overlooks the estate vineyards and offers a variety of seated outdoor tastings.

Celebrate National White Wine Day

If you miss National White Wine Day on Aug. 4, consider August as National White Wine Month. Summer is the perfect season to celebrate white wine and visits to these Napa wineries:

Cakebread Cellars

8300 St Helena Highway, Rutherford

Info www.cakebread.com/visit.html

Producing exceptional Napa Valley Chardonnay since its first vintage in 1973 guests should sample the Chardonnay flight, featuring four single-vineyard Chardonnays.

Chimney Rock Winery

5350 Silverado Trail, Napa

Info www.chimneyrock.com

Not only is this winery a can’t-miss architectural marvel on the Silverado Wine Trail, it is also known for its Estate Cabernets, but wine insiders know it for a rare white, Sauvignon Gris.

Enjoy! 