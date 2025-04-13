Happy Passover

Passover is a Jewish celebration that begins this year at sundown on Saturday, April 12 and ends on Sunday, April 20.

According to the religious resource My Jewish Learning, Passover is a festival of freedom that marks the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt and their freedom from slavery. The term “passover,” which is also known as “pesach,” coordinates to a key moment in religious history.

According to texts, the Egyptian Pharaoh refused to liberate the children of Israel, despite requests from Moses and his brother, Aaron. The pharaoh was warned that his people and he would be punished if the pharaoh did not comply. Persistent and obstinate in his refusal, Pharaoh was subjected to 10 plagues, each of which was more devastating than the previous one.

These plagues included blood, frogs, bugs, flies, pestilence, boils, hail, locusts, darkness and finally the demise of all firstborn males. To be spared the penultimate devastation, Israelites were instructed to sacrifice a lamb for a meal and to mark their doors with its blood. The Lord would see the blood and pass over that household, sparing the occupants’ sons.

Because Passover is so symbolic, Passover seders, which take place either on the first Friday or both the first and second Friday of Passover, feature many traditions. It is customary to read the Haggadah at the seder table, but celebrants who cannot come together may share these important stories, blessings and songs via an online video chat.

Traditionally, an egg, bitter herbs, a shank bone, parsley, haroset (chopped mixed nuts, fruits and cinnamon) and lettuce are included. Celebrants can even experiment with making unleavened bread at home if necessary. If horseradish for a bitter herb is unavailable, any item that can cause tears, such as ginger or raw lemon, may be substituted.

Passover is an important part of Jewish history and a holiday that is celebrated each year with vigor. (MC) 