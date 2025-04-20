Remarkable Rooftops in Southern California 

Enjoy a true Southern California lifestyle experience with breathtaking views from some of SoCal’s most impressive rooftops. This list spotlights the most unique rooftop bars, restaurants and attractions, with tips on what makes each location special.

Broken Shaker at Freehand Los Angeles

416 W. 8th St., Los Angeles 90014

Info brokenshaker.com/location/los-angeles-hours-and-location

Housed in the historic The Commercial Exchange Building in downtown Los Angeles, Broken Shaker, atop Freehand Los Angeles, blends handcrafted cocktails like the mezcal-based “Up On The Roof” with bites such as carne asada fries and fish tacos.

The Rooftop Bar at Mission Pacific Beach Resort

201 N. Myers St., Oceanside 92054

Info missionpacifichotel.com/restaurants-bars/the-rooftop-bar

For sunset enthusiasts, Mission Pacific Beach Resort’s rooftop features comfy lounges, a vibrant pool deck and prime views. Service by the bottle, craft cocktails and small bites, live DJs and vibrant music. Marvel at SoCal’s mesmerizing coastline

Tortuga at Omni San Diego

675 L Street, San Diego 92101

Info www.omnihotels.com/hotels/san-diego/dining/tortuga

Tortuga, the Gaslamp Quarter’s newest pool bar and restaurant brings a Baja coastal vibe with fresh, flavorful dishes.

Cannonball

3105 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego 92109

Infobelmontpark.com/restaurants-san-diego-ca/cannonball-menus

Ideal for sunset dining, Cannonball offers a spectacular beach view along with cocktails, sushi and an Asian-fusion menu.

Lumi

366 Fifth Ave., San Diego 92101

Info lumirooftop.com

Featuring world-renowned celebrity chef Akira Back, Lumi is an energetic and upscale rooftop experience serving innovative Japanese fare and sushi accompanied by handcrafted cocktails in a lively atmosphere.

Borrego Rooftop Kitchen + Cocktails

509 Ninth Ave., San Diego 92101

Info borregorooftopsandiego.com

Perched at the intersection of some of San Diego’s liveliest streets, Borrego is a refreshing rooftop escape with breathtaking views of the city’s skyline and Petco Park. Located on the ninth floor of Hotel Indigo in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter this desert-inspired oasis boasts food and beverage pairings influenced by San Diego’s diverse collection of cuisines. It offers a unique shareable menu with handcrafted cocktails in one the city’s most picturesque rooftop destinations.

Born & Raised

1909 India St., San Diego 92101

Info bornandraisedsteak.com

If you want quintessential steakhouse fare delivered in a cozy rooftop setting with signature cocktails, visit Born & Raised.

Garibaldi

901 Bayfront Court Suite 1, San Diego 92101

Info www.catchgaribaldi.com

This al fresco Italian rooftop restaurant at the InterContinental Hotel takes its culinary cues from the island of Sardinia. Enjoy Italian-inspired cocktails and sunset views on the terrace, or step inside to soak up a speakeasy-style vibe while savoring handmade pasta and local seafood.

Merois at Pendry West Hollywood

8430 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood 90069

Info www.pendry.com/west-hollywood/dining/merois

Merois combines a romantic open-air setting and striking downtown and Sunset Boulevard views with Chef Wolfgang Puck’s culinary mastery, anchored by the sophisticated subtleties of Japanese, Southeast Asian and French/ California cuisine.

Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel West Hollywood

8490 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood 90069

Info www.harrietsrooftop.com

Harriet’s, located on the rooftop of the 1 Hotel, delivers 360-degree views with signature drinks. Think old-fashioned cocktail lounge with an Asian-inspired menu. The bar is stocked with fresh and seasonal ingredients.

E.P. & L.P.

603 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood 90069

Info www.eplosangeles.com

E.P. & L.P. combines rooftop dining with unbeatable views of the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip. Serving Californian inspired modern-American cuisine, E.P. Restaurant is open for dinner along with brunch on Sundays. Check out the adjacent Melrose Rooftop Theatre, a unique outdoor cinema experience, https://melroserooftoptheatre.com.

Catch LA

8715 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood 90069

Info www.catchrestaurants.com/location/catch-la

Catch LA dazzles with its retractable roof with a unique open air 340-seat rooftop haven dining room featuring breathtaking views of downtown L.A. and the Hollywood Hills and a celebrity crowd. Enjoy its iconic seafood and sushi program flown in from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market along with signature dishes like truffle sashimi, spicy gigli and Cantonese lobster alongside Japanese Wagyu cooked tableside on a hot rock.

The Roof at The Edition hotel in West Hollywood offers a rooftop bar and pool. Photo Courtesy Edition West Hollywood

The Roof at The Edition

9040 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood 90069

Info editionhotels.com/weho/restaurants-and-bars/the-roof

Perched on the seventh floor of The West Hollywood Edition, this rooftop bar offers a terraced deck design with wooden bench seating, mature trees, a pool and terra cotta potted plants to create an organic, California-inspired atmosphere. The bar offers Latin and tropical-inspired cocktails with a Southern California twist.

The Formosa Café

7156 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood 90046

Info theformosacafe.com

The iconic Formosa Café dates back to 1939. It is a time capsule of Hollywood’s Golden Age with a huge collection of autographed celebrity photos. Soak in the glamour from when Frank Sinatra, Humphrey Bogart, James Dean, Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe were regulars. Enjoy its rooftop patio and a menu which offers exceptional Chinese-American cuisine.

The Roof Garden

9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills 90212

Info www.peninsula.com

The Peninsula Beverly Hills’ rooftop offers panoramas of the city, relaxing cabanas and refreshing cocktails. The Roof Garden is a lush, skylit escape atop one of Beverly Hills’ most prestigious addresses. The menu features a fusion of California classics with flavors from around the globe featuring fresh, hyper-local ingredients crafted into dishes highlighted by herbs and vegetables grown in the hotel’s garden.

Accented by its iconic yellow and white striped umbrellas, the rooftop bar also offers handcrafted signature cocktails.

The Rooftop Beverly Hills

9850 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills 90210

Info waldorfastoriabeverlyhills.com/dining/the-rooftop-beverly-hills

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is home to The Rooftop Beverly Hills which features panoramic views of Beverly Hills and Hollywood from 12 stories aloft. An impeccably styled garden setting, The Rooftop is among the largest of its kind in Beverly Hills. Enjoy memorable dining which seamlessly blends the flavors of Thailand, Japan and Korea with timeless Western influences, to offer a refined selection of authentic, Asian-inspired dishes. 