National Park Week 2025 will be held April 19-27. This is the time to show your love for these national treasures and celebrate the National Park Service.

On Aug. 25, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the Organic Act creating the National Park Service, a federal bureau in the Department of the Interior responsible for maintaining national parks and monuments.

The National Park System has since expanded to 433 parks and monuments, more than 150 related areas and numerous programs that assist in conserving the nation’s natural and cultural heritage for the benefit of current and future generations.

The best way to support the national parks is to volunteer and donate to the National Park Foundation at give.nationalparks.org.

St. Francis Dam Disaster National Memorial, Monument

Located up San Francisquito Canyon Road in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Saint Francis Dam Disaster National Memorial and Monument was designated on March 12, 2019 by Congress.

The memorial is intended to honor the victims and memorialize the history of the St. Francis dam disaster.

To learn how you can help this project visit the St. Francis Dam National Memorial Foundation at https://stfrancisdammemorial.org/.

Visit National Parks

To kick off the National Park Week celebration, entrance fees to national parks are waived on Saturday, April 19.

There are 33 national park sites in California, more national parks and monuments, than any other state or territory. If you plan to visit three or more of the major California parks, you’ll save money by getting an annual $80 America the Beautiful Pass.

If you are a U.S. citizen or permanent resident age 62 or older, have a permanent disability, are a current U.S. Military member, Gold Star Family member, veteran or are a student in the 4th grade, you may qualify for other passes.

If you plan to camp in any national park this summer book your spot now as campgrounds are filling quickly. Visit Recreation.gov.

Book now for lodging in or near Yosemite, Kings Canyon/Sequoia and Death Valley National Parks.

Southern California National Parks

Channel Islands National Park

This national park is one of the most interesting of all of California’s southern national parks because the only way to get to it is by boat. The park features one of the most diverse collections of animal and plant species in the country. Dubbed as the “Galapagos Islands of North America,” Channel Islands National Park is comprised of five islands including San Miguel, Santa Barbara, Santa Rosa, Anacapa and Santa Cruz. Typically, travelers can expect to pay anywhere in between $50 and $75 for a round-trip ferry to the park.

Death Valley National Park

Tucked between southern California and the Nevada border sits one of the largest national parks in the country. It is one of the hottest and driest places in the country, so summer travel is not advised. Sand dunes, endless valleys, deep colorful canyons against a blue sky and rugged mountains make Death Valley a must-see stop.

Top tourist draws include Golden Canyon, Badwater Basin, Artists Palette & Artist’s Drive and Zabriskie Point, the most famous viewpoint in Death Valley.

Joshua Tree National Park

With almost 800,000 acres of desert and where two major deserts collide, the Mojave and Colorado, Joshua Tree is home to one of southern California’s most intriguing national parks. It offers a variety of plants and wildlife. Hiking, bouldering, rock climbing and star gazing.

Other California Parks

Kings Canyon and Sequoia National parks

The parks are home to giant sequoia trees, including the General Sherman Tree which in terms of sheer volume is touted as the world’s largest standing tree, almost 300 feet tall and about 40 feet in diameter.

There is no way to describe the Giant Forest Grove without seeing it for yourself. It’s inspiring, motivating, humbling and also home to 8,000+ sequoias, the most in California.

Yosemite National Park

The “crown jewel” of California’s national parks Yosemite National Park is a World Heritage site. First protected in 1864, Yosemite is best known for its waterfalls, but within its nearly 1,200 square miles, you can find deep valleys, grand meadows, ancient giant sequoias, El Capitan and a vast wilderness area. To view a live webcam of Yosemite Falls, visit hyosemite.org/webcams/yosemite-falls.

Lassen Volcanic National Park

Lassen Volcanic National Park is home to steaming fumaroles, meadows freckled with wildflowers, clear mountain lakes and numerous volcanoes. Its jagged peaks tell the story of its eruptive past.

Redwoods National Park

Home of the world’s tallest trees, this World Heritage Site and International Biosphere Reserve protects nearly half of the world’s old growth redwoods,

Pinnacles National Park

Around 23 million years ago, a series of volcanic eruptions shaped the landscape that is now Pinnacles National Park. The remnants of these ancient eruptions have formed a striking terrain of rocky spires and deep canyons.

National Park Volunteer Week

The 2025 National Park Volunteer Week will be held April 20-26. To find out how to become a national parks volunteer and see available volunteer opportunities, visit volunteer.gov/s/global-search/FILTERNPS.

2025 Theme: National Park Playlist

This year’s theme of National Park Playlist celebrates musical connections to national parks and the American story. There’s a record collection of things to do and see during 2025 National Parks Week.

Sunset at Joshua Tree National Park. ©ADOBESTOCK

Each day of 2025 National Parks Week will have a music inspired theme:

Saturday, April 19 Greatest Hits

Sunday, April 20 Alternative

Monday, April 21 Pop

Tuesday, April 22 Nature Songs

Wednesday, April 23 Classic Rock

Thursday, April 24 Heavy Metal

Friday, April 25 Rhythm & Blues

Saturday, April 26 Dance Music

Sunday, April 27 Walkup Songs

For a list of all national park sites visit www.nationalparks.org/explore/parks.

For information on 2025 National Park Week events visit www.nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/national-park-week.htm. 